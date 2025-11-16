Live Radio
Colgate visits Siena after Doty’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 16, 2025, 4:46 AM

Colgate Raiders (1-3) at Siena Saints (2-1)

Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Colgate after Gavin Doty scored 25 points in Siena’s 75-66 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

Siena finished 14-18 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Saints shot 42.9% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

Colgate went 14-19 overall with a 4-13 record on the road last season. The Raiders averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 9.6 from the free-throw line and 26.1 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

