Colgate visits Cornell following Cox’s 22-point outing

Colgate Raiders (2-3) at Cornell Big Red (2-2) Ithaca, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces Cornell…

Colgate Raiders (2-3) at Cornell Big Red (2-2)

Ithaca, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces Cornell after Jalen Cox scored 22 points in Colgate’s 72-69 victory over the Siena Saints.

Cornell went 18-11 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Big Red averaged 6.3 steals, 3.2 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Raiders are 1-2 on the road. Colgate is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.