Colgate takes on Cornell after Cox’s 22-point performance

Colgate Raiders (2-3) at Cornell Big Red (2-2)

Ithaca, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -4.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits Cornell after Jalen Cox scored 22 points in Colgate’s 72-69 win over the Siena Saints.

Cornell went 18-11 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Big Red gave up 77.5 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

The Raiders are 1-2 on the road. Colgate gives up 76.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

