Colgate Raiders to host Drexel Dragons Tuesday

Drexel Dragons (1-1) at Colgate Raiders (0-2)

Hamilton, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Drexel.

Colgate went 10-4 at home last season while going 14-19 overall. The Raiders averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 30.4 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

Drexel went 7-7 on the road and 18-15 overall a season ago. The Dragons averaged 13.0 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

