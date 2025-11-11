Colgate Raiders play the Drexel Dragons in non-conference play

Drexel Dragons (1-1) at Colgate Raiders (0-2) Hamilton, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -3.5; over/under…

Drexel Dragons (1-1) at Colgate Raiders (0-2)

Hamilton, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces Colgate for a non-conference matchup.

Colgate finished 14-19 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Raiders averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second-chance points and 19.0 bench points last season.

Drexel finished 18-15 overall with a 7-7 record on the road a season ago. The Dragons averaged 13.0 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

