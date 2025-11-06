Colgate hosts Northeastern after Pratt’s 26-point game

Northeastern Huskies (0-1) at Colgate Raiders (0-1) Hamilton, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays Colgate after…

Northeastern Huskies (0-1) at Colgate Raiders (0-1)

Hamilton, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays Colgate after LA Pratt scored 26 points in Northeastern’s 76-75 overtime loss to the Boston University Terriers.

Colgate finished 14-19 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Raiders averaged 72.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.4 last season.

Northeastern finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Huskies averaged 70.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

