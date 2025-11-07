Colgate hosts Northeastern after Pratt’s 26-point game

Northeastern Huskies (0-1) at Colgate Raiders (0-1) Hamilton, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -3.5; over/under…

Northeastern Huskies (0-1) at Colgate Raiders (0-1)

Hamilton, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces Colgate after LA Pratt scored 26 points in Northeastern’s 76-75 overtime loss to the Boston University Terriers.

Colgate went 14-19 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Raiders averaged 72.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.4 last season.

Northeastern went 8-10 in CAA action and 7-8 on the road last season. The Huskies averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 34.8 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

