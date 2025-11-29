Colgate beats SUNY-Oneonta 85-50

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Andrew Alekseyenko scored 15 points as Colgate beat SUNY-Oneonta 85-50 on Saturday. Alekseyenko also contributed seven…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Andrew Alekseyenko scored 15 points as Colgate beat SUNY-Oneonta 85-50 on Saturday.

Alekseyenko also contributed seven rebounds for the Raiders (4-4). Josh Ahayere went 5 of 5 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Jalen Cox had 12 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Red Dragons were led by Cam LaClair, who recorded 14 points. Nicholas Cortez added 12 points.

Colgate took the lead with 13:17 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Cox led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 41-31 at the break. Colgate extended its lead to 69-38 during the second half, fueled by an 18-2 scoring run. Alekseyenko scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.