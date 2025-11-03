Coleton Benson scores 24 to help New Orleans hold off TCU 78-74

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Coleton Benson scored 24 points to help New Orleans hold off TCU 78-74 in a…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Coleton Benson scored 24 points to help New Orleans hold off TCU 78-74 in a season opener Monday night.

Benson had 12 points and Kendrick Osby scored 10 to help New Orleans jump out to a 37-17 lead in the first 13 minutes and a 44-28 advantage at halftime.

TCU used a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to 70-62 with 4:01 left to play.

Jakevion Buckley made two free throws to end the run, but Jayden Pierre scored four in an 8-0 spurt and the Horned Frogs trailed 72-70 with 2:01 remaining. Tavaj Cope scored for New Orleans, but Brock Harding hit a jumper to keep it a two-point game.

Pierre and Tanner Toolson missed 3-pointers following a Privateers turnover and Benson grabbed the rebound, was fouled and hit two foul shots for a two-possession lead as New Orleans prevailed.

Buckley filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, nine assists, four steals and a block. He also had 10 of the Privateers’ 19 turnovers. MJ Thomas scored 10 on 5-for-5 shooting off the bench.

David Punch topped the Frogs with 19 points and eight rebounds. Micah Robinson had 14 points and Pierre and Xavier Edmonds both scored 11.

The home loss to a nonconference opponent was TCU’s first since 2022.

TCU, the only team in the Big 12 Conference that failed to make 200 3-pointers last season, made 3 of 27 (11%) to begin this one.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.