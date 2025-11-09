Coleman scores 24 as Illinois State takes down Cornell 76-65

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Ty’Reek Coleman’s 24 points off of the bench led Illinois State to a 76-65 victory over…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Ty’Reek Coleman’s 24 points off of the bench led Illinois State to a 76-65 victory over Cornell on Sunday.

Coleman shot 6 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Redbirds (1-1). Chase Walker shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to add 13 points. Johnny Kinziger shot 5 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Big Red (0-2) were led in scoring by Cooper Noard, who finished with 19 points. Adam Tsang Hinton added 12 points for Cornell. Kasper Sepp also had 10 points and two steals.

Illinois State took a 24-18 lead in the first half with a 15-0 run. Led by 16 first-half points from Coleman, Illinois State carried a 34-32 lead into the break. Illinois State used a 13-2 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 50-38 with 11:41 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

