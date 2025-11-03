Coleman scores 17, Sam Houston downs LeTourneau 95-59

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jacobe Coleman’s 17 points helped Sam Houston defeat LeTourneau 95-59 on Monday. Coleman added five rebounds…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jacobe Coleman’s 17 points helped Sam Houston defeat LeTourneau 95-59 on Monday.

Coleman added five rebounds for the Bearkats. Jacob Walker scored 13 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Damon Nicholas Jr. had 12 points.

Jackson Mayes led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 17 points. Teigan Edwards added 12 points. Cooper Smith also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.