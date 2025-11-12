Coleman leads UIC against Northern Illinois after 20-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (0-3) at UIC Flames (0-2) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays Northern Illinois after…

Northern Illinois Huskies (0-3) at UIC Flames (0-2)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays Northern Illinois after Julia Coleman scored 20 points in UIC’s 72-56 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

UIC went 15-18 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Flames shot 42.8% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

Northern Illinois finished 6-9 on the road and 13-17 overall last season. The Huskies averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 7.5 second-chance points and bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

