Coleman leads CSU Bakersfield against Wichita State after 21-point performance

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-4) at Wichita State Shockers (1-4)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits Wichita State after Chrishawn Coleman scored 21 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 82-73 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Shockers are 1-2 in home games. Wichita State is ninth in the AAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaida McDonald averaging 4.0.

The Roadrunners are 1-1 on the road. CSU Bakersfield gives up 71.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.2 points per game.

Wichita State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 57.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 61.0 Wichita State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Shockers. Abby Cater is averaging 11.6 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 38.1%.

Coleman is averaging 17.8 points for the Roadrunners. Tena Ikidi is averaging 9.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

