Colby Garland scores 17 to lead San Jose State past Bethesda University 110-56

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Colby Garland’s 17 points helped San Jose State defeat Bethesda University 110-56 on Monday night.

Garland added five rebounds and six assists for the Spartans (1-3). Jermaine Washington scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and added six assists. Ben Roseborough shot 5 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Flames were led by Cameron Durr, who recorded 11 points. Miles Sulka added 10 points.

Roseborough had 12 points in the first half to help San Jose State build a 54-24 lead.

