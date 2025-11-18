Coffee leads Grambling against San Diego after 20-point game

Grambling Tigers (3-1) at San Diego Toreros (2-1) San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -5.5; over/under…

Grambling Tigers (3-1) at San Diego Toreros (2-1)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits San Diego after Roderick Coffee III scored 20 points in Grambling’s 75-70 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

San Diego finished 5-13 at home last season while going 6-27 overall. The Toreros averaged 70.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.7 last season.

Grambling finished 4-12 on the road and 12-22 overall a season ago. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 67.7 points per game and shot 41.8% from the field last season.

