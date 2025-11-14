Coastal Carolina visits Virginia Tech after Grady’s 23-point showing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits Virginia Tech after Tessa Grady scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 80-56 win against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

Virginia Tech went 12-6 at home last season while going 19-13 overall. The Hokies averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

Coastal Carolina finished 23-9 overall with an 8-5 record on the road last season. The Chanticleers averaged 10.9 steals, 2.9 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.