Coastal Carolina visits UNC Wilmington following Grady’s 23-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-1) Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits UNC Wilmington after Tessa Grady scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 111-53 win against the Lees-McRae Bobcats.

UNC Wilmington went 14-18 overall last season while going 8-7 at home. The Seahawks averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second-chance points and 0.5 bench points last season.

Coastal Carolina finished 23-9 overall with an 8-5 record on the road a season ago. The Chanticleers gave up 64.8 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.