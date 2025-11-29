Coastal Carolina takes home win streak into matchup with Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-2) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-2) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Alabama A&M aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Chanticleers have gone 2-0 at home. Coastal Carolina is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 76.0 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. Alabama A&M is second in the SWAC allowing 75.8 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

Coastal Carolina scores 76.0 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 75.8 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Coastal Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Beadle is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.8%.

Kintavious Dozier is averaging 13.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Sami Pissis is averaging 9.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.