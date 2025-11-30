Coastal Carolina puts home win streak on the line against Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-2) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-2) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Alabama A&M aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Chanticleers are 2-0 on their home court. Coastal Carolina scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. Alabama A&M gives up 75.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.0 points per game.

Coastal Carolina averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 65.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 68.0 Coastal Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Beadle is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 14.3 points.

Kintavious Dozier is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Sami Pissis is averaging 9.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

