Coastal Carolina plays Jacksonville State after Beadle’s 23-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-0)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits Jacksonville State after Joshua Beadle scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 72-66 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

Jacksonville State went 12-2 at home last season while going 23-13 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from deep.

Coastal Carolina finished 3-16 in Sun Belt games and 3-13 on the road last season. The Chanticleers averaged 6.9 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

