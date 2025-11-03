Coastal Carolina hosts Miami (OH) to start season

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Conway, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina starts the…

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Conway, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina starts the season at home against Miami (OH).

Coastal Carolina went 23-9 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Chanticleers averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.8 last season.

Miami (OH) finished 19-12 overall a season ago while going 9-5 on the road. The RedHawks averaged 66.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

