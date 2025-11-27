Coastal Carolina hosts Jackson State following Pegues’ 21-point game

Jackson State Lady Tigers (1-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-4) Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (1-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-4)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits Coastal Carolina after Rhema Pegues scored 21 points in Jackson State’s 75-69 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Chanticleers have gone 2-1 in home games. Coastal Carolina ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 36.3 rebounds. Tracey Hueston leads the Chanticleers with 6.1 boards.

The Lady Tigers are 0-1 on the road. Jackson State is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.2 turnovers per game.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tessa Grady is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 14.4 points. Hueston is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.3 points.

Pegues is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, while averaging 10.6 points. Leianya Massenat is averaging 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

