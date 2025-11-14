Coastal Carolina faces Jacksonville State following Beadle’s 23-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-0) Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -7.5;…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-0)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays Jacksonville State after Joshua Beadle scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 72-66 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

Jacksonville State went 12-2 at home last season while going 23-13 overall. The Gamecocks shot 44.6% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

Coastal Carolina went 10-22 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Chanticleers averaged 3.3 steals, 1.7 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

