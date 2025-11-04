Coastal Carolina Chanticleers to play the BYU Cougars on the road

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at BYU Cougars Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU faces Coastal Carolina. BYU went…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at BYU Cougars

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU faces Coastal Carolina.

BYU went 13-17 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 68.7 points per game and shoot 40.1% from the field last season.

Coastal Carolina finished 8-5 on the road and 23-9 overall last season. The Chanticleers averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 29.7% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.