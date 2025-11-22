Coastal Carolina Chanticleers play the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-4) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-2) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-4) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-2)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -2.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina squares off against North Dakota at LeRoy A. Ufkes Court at Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois.

The Chanticleers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 43.4 boards. Reggie Hill leads the Chanticleers with 7.0 rebounds.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-4 in non-conference play. North Dakota scores 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Coastal Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Beadle is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers.

Zach Kraft averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc. Greyson Uelmen is averaging 13.5 points and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.