Coastal Carolina and Winthrop to meet in cross-conference game

Winthrop Eagles (1-1) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on Winthrop in a non-conference matchup.

Coastal Carolina finished 6-8 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Chanticleers averaged 3.3 steals, 1.7 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

Winthrop went 13-6 in Big South play and 5-8 on the road last season. The Eagles shot 47.4% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

