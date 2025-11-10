Coastal Carolina and Winthrop to meet in cross-conference game

Winthrop Eagles (1-1) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1)
Conway, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on Winthrop in a non-conference matchup.
Coastal Carolina finished 6-8 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Chanticleers averaged 3.3 steals, 1.7 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.
Winthrop went 13-6 in Big South play and 5-8 on the road last season. The Eagles shot 47.4% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.