Cluff powers No. 1 Purdue over No. 15 Texas Tech in the Bahamas, 86-56

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Oscar Cluff had 15 points and 15 rebounds as No. 1 Purdue remained unbeaten with an 86-56 win over No. 15 Texas Tech on Friday night in the final of the Baha Mar Championship.

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 12 points, Omer Mayer and Daniel Jacobsen each scored 11, and Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith and CJ Cox had 10 points apiece for the Boilermakers (6-0).

JT Toppin led Texas Tech (4-2) with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Christian Anderson scored 13.

Texas Tech tied the score midway through the first half on a second-chance tipin from Toppin, but Purdue went on a 26-3 run to pull away for a 49-26 halftime lead. Loyer had eight points in the surge, highlighting it with back-to-back 3-pointers in the span of about 30 seconds.

During that decisive run from Purdue — in which the Boilermakers connected on nine straight field goals at one point — Texas Tech went scoreless for nearly seven minutes and turned the ball over four times.

Purdue led by 33 points in the second half. The Boilermakers also won the rebounding battle, 43-25.

Texas Tech is now 0-2 this season when it doesn’t hit double-digit 3-pointers, connecting on just 8 of 34 from deep against Purdue.

Purdue has now captured an in-season tournament title for five straight years.

The game was the first meeting between Purdue and Texas Tech since the Red Raiders beat the Boilermakers in the Sweet 16 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Purdue: Eastern Illinois visits the Boilermakers next Friday night.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders host New Orleans on Wednesday night.

