Cleveland State hosts Valparaiso following Nessah’s 20-point showing

Valparaiso Beacons (3-1) at Cleveland State Vikings (2-3)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on Valparaiso after Dayan Nessah scored 20 points in Cleveland State’s 87-82 victory over the Radford Highlanders.

The Vikings are 1-0 on their home court. Cleveland State allows 91.0 points and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

Valparaiso went 15-19 overall with a 3-10 record on the road a season ago. The Beacons averaged 74.7 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

