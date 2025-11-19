Cleveland State hosts Valparaiso following Nessah’s 20-point performance

Valparaiso Beacons (3-1) at Cleveland State Vikings (2-3) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -2.5; over/under is…

Valparaiso Beacons (3-1) at Cleveland State Vikings (2-3)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Valparaiso after Dayan Nessah scored 20 points in Cleveland State’s 87-82 victory over the Radford Highlanders.

The Vikings are 1-0 on their home court. Cleveland State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Valparaiso finished 3-10 on the road and 15-19 overall last season. The Beacons shot 42.7% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.