Cleveland State hosts Saint Bonaventure following Maples’ 24-point showing

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-1) at Cleveland State Vikings (4-1)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Saint Bonaventure after Colbi Maples scored 24 points in Cleveland State’s 75-68 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Vikings are 3-0 in home games. Cleveland State averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 23.2 points per game.

The Bonnies are 2-0 on the road. Saint Bonaventure is seventh in the A-10 with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Gabby Forde averaging 1.5.

Cleveland State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points above the 30.7% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maples is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 1.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Jada Leonard is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Laycee Drake averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 13 points and 5.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

