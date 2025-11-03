Cleveland State hosts Chicago State to begin season

Chicago State Cougars at Cleveland State Vikings Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Chicago State in…

Chicago State Cougars at Cleveland State Vikings

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Chicago State in the season opener.

Cleveland State went 15-2 at home last season while going 27-10 overall. The Vikings averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.

Chicago State finished 2-15 on the road and 7-26 overall a season ago. The Cougars shot 36.1% from the field and 25.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.