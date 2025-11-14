Clemson visits Georgetown following Lewis’ 20-point showing

Clemson Tigers (3-0) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-0) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Clemson after KJ Lewis…

Clemson Tigers (3-0) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-0)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Clemson after KJ Lewis scored 20 points in Georgetown’s 83-70 win over the Binghamton Bearcats.

Georgetown finished 18-16 overall last season while going 14-5 at home. The Hoyas averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second-chance points and 11.4 bench points last season.

Clemson went 19-3 in ACC games and 9-3 on the road last season. The Tigers gave up 65.8 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

