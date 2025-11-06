Clemson Tigers to visit Mercer Bears Thursday

Clemson Tigers (1-0) at Mercer Bears (1-0) Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces Clemson. Mercer went…

Clemson Tigers (1-0) at Mercer Bears (1-0)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces Clemson.

Mercer went 8-22 overall a season ago while going 5-10 at home. The Bears allowed opponents to score 64.1 points per game and shoot 40.6% from the field last season.

Clemson finished 7-13 in ACC action and 2-7 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 6.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.