Clemson Tigers to host Morehead State Eagles Tuesday

Morehead State Eagles (1-2) at Clemson Tigers (2-0)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson takes on Morehead State.

Clemson went 27-7 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 76.1 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

Morehead State finished 10-11 in OVC action and 6-10 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 66.1 points per game last season, 29.4 in the paint, 11.0 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

