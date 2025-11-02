Clemson Tigers open season at home against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Clemson Tigers Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts South Carolina…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Clemson Tigers

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts South Carolina Upstate in the season opener.

Clemson finished 9-7 at home a season ago while going 14-17 overall. The Tigers averaged 14.9 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 4-11 on the road and 9-21 overall last season. The Spartans shot 36.8% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range last season.

