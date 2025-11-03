Clemson Tigers open season at home against the New Hampshire Wildcats

New Hampshire Wildcats at Clemson Tigers Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson starts the season at…

New Hampshire Wildcats at Clemson Tigers

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson starts the season at home against New Hampshire.

Clemson finished 27-7 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 76.1 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

New Hampshire went 8-24 overall with a 2-15 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 66.4 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 11.2 off of turnovers and 7.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.