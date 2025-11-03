Clemson Tigers begin season at home against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Clemson Tigers Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts South Carolina…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Clemson Tigers

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts South Carolina Upstate for the season opener.

Clemson went 14-17 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Tigers averaged 5.7 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 4-11 on the road and 9-21 overall last season. The Spartans averaged 53.3 points per game last season, 10.1 on free throws and 14.7 from beyond the arc.

