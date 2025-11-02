Clemson Tigers begin season at home against the New Hampshire Wildcats

New Hampshire Wildcats at Clemson Tigers Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson opens the season at…

New Hampshire Wildcats at Clemson Tigers

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson opens the season at home against New Hampshire.

Clemson went 27-7 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 76.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.8 last season.

New Hampshire finished 8-24 overall with a 2-15 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 76.6 points per game and shot 46.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

