Clemson Tigers and the West Virginia Mountaineers play in Charleston, South Carolina

West Virginia Mountaineers (5-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (4-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia and Clemson square off at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Tigers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Clemson scores 84.6 points and has outscored opponents by 26.0 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 5-0 in non-conference play. West Virginia is 4-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Clemson makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). West Virginia averages 14.2 more points per game (72.8) than Clemson gives up (58.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Welling is shooting 70.0% and averaging 11.4 points for the Tigers. Jake Wahlin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Honor Huff is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Brenen Lorient is averaging 12.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

