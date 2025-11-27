Clemson takes on Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5) vs. Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-1 ACC) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson squares…

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5) vs. Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-1 ACC)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson squares off against Western Carolina at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Tigers have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Clemson scores 65.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Catamounts are 2-5 in non-conference play. Western Carolina is fifth in the SoCon scoring 61.4 points per game and is shooting 35.6%.

Clemson averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Moore is shooting 46.4% and averaging 13.7 points for the Tigers. Rusne Augustinaite is averaging 12.0 points.

Ally Hollifield is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. Taj Hunter is averaging 10.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.