Clemson takes on North Alabama, aims for 4th straight home win

North Alabama Lions (2-2) at Clemson Tigers (3-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5;…

North Alabama Lions (2-2) at Clemson Tigers (3-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts North Alabama looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Clemson finished 15-2 at home last season while going 27-7 overall. The Tigers averaged 76.1 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from behind the arc last season.

North Alabama went 16-5 in ASUN games and 7-10 on the road a season ago. The Lions gave up 70.6 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.