Clemson takes on North Alabama, aims for 4th straight home win

North Alabama Lions (2-2) at Clemson Tigers (3-1)
Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts North Alabama looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.
Clemson finished 15-2 at home last season while going 27-7 overall. The Tigers averaged 76.1 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from behind the arc last season.
North Alabama went 16-5 in ASUN games and 7-10 on the road a season ago. The Lions gave up 70.6 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.