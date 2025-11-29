Clemson takes on No. 20 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (7-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (5-2, 0-1 ACC) Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson squares…

Michigan State Spartans (7-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (5-2, 0-1 ACC)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson squares off against No. 20 Michigan State in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Tigers are 5-1 in non-conference play. Clemson averages 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 15.8 points per game.

The Spartans are 7-0 in non-conference play. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten allowing 48.4 points while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

Clemson averages 67.1 points, 18.7 more per game than the 48.4 Michigan State allows. Michigan State scores 48.6 more points per game (99.9) than Clemson allows (51.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rusne Augustinaite averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Mia Moore is shooting 50.6% and averaging 14.3 points.

Emma Shumate is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 7.6 points. Grace Vanslooten is averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.