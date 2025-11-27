Clemson takes on Alabama A&M, looks for 4th straight win

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-1) at Clemson Tigers (6-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson is looking…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-1) at Clemson Tigers (6-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Alabama A&M.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 in home games. Clemson has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Alabama A&M went 10-22 overall last season while going 2-12 on the road. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 78.8 points per game and shot 45.9% from the field last season.

