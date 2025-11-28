Clemson puts home win streak on the line against Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-1) at Clemson Tigers (6-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -28.5;…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-1) at Clemson Tigers (6-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -28.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Tigers take on Alabama A&M.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 at home. Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Alabama A&M went 6-13 in SWAC action and 2-12 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 15.3 on free throws and 24 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.