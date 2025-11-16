Clemson plays North Alabama, looks for 4th straight home win

North Alabama Lions (2-2) at Clemson Tigers (3-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts North…

North Alabama Lions (2-2) at Clemson Tigers (3-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts North Alabama looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Clemson went 27-7 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 14.2 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

North Alabama went 7-10 on the road and 24-11 overall last season. The Lions shot 45.7% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.