Clemson cruises past Alabama A&M 92-56

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jestin Porter scored 14 points and Clemson cruised past Alabama A&M 92-56 on Friday night for its fourth straight win.

Carter Welling added 12 points and RJ Godfrey scored 10 and grabbed eight rebounds for Clemson (7-1). Peyton Daniels scored all nine of his points from distance.

The Tigers shot 54.5% (30 of 55) from the floor and 75% (24 of 32) from the free-throw line. Each of the Tigers’ 12 players who saw minutes scored at least four points.

Kintavious Dozier, PJ Eason and James Graham III each scored 10 points for Alabama A&M (3-2).

Clemson opened on a 27-4 run and led 52-22 at the break. Porter made two 3-pointers and scored 13 points, and five others each hit from long range as Clemson shot 62% (18 of 29).

Up next

Clemson plays at eighth-ranked Alabama on Wednesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Alabama A&M plays at Coastal Carolina on Sunday.

