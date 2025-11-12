Clemson and American set for cross-conference contest

American Eagles (1-0) at Clemson Tigers (2-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson takes on American…

American Eagles (1-0) at Clemson Tigers (2-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson takes on American in a non-conference matchup.

Clemson went 9-7 at home last season while going 14-17 overall. The Tigers averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 9.6 from the free-throw line and 22.2 from beyond the arc.

American finished 1-29 overall with a 0-14 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 5.6 steals, 2.8 blocks and 16.7 turnovers per game last season.

