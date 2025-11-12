Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Clemson and American set…

Clemson and American set for cross-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 4:55 AM

American Eagles (1-0) at Clemson Tigers (2-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson takes on American in a non-conference matchup.

Clemson went 9-7 at home last season while going 14-17 overall. The Tigers averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 9.6 from the free-throw line and 22.2 from beyond the arc.

American finished 1-29 overall with a 0-14 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 5.6 steals, 2.8 blocks and 16.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up