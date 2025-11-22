Clark scores 22 as No. 19 UCLA beats Presbyterian 86-46

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Skyy Clark scored a season-high 22 points and Donovan Dent added 14 plus five assists as…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Skyy Clark scored a season-high 22 points and Donovan Dent added 14 plus five assists as No. 19 UCLA remained perfect on its home court with an 86-46 victory over Presbyterian on Friday night.

Brandon Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds as the Bruins (5-1) dominated without leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau, who sprained his left knee in practice this week.

UCLA shot 62.7% from the floor, its best mark in seven seasons under coach Mick Cronin. The Bruins improved to 5-0 in home games, with their lone loss coming to then-No. 5 Arizona at Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

After sitting four of his five regular starters at the outset of Tuesday night’s victory over Sacramento State because of poor performances in practice, Cronin went back to a more typical starting five in this one — minus Bilodeau. Williams made his second start of the season.

The Bruins had a 33-25 rebounding advantage and forced the Blue Hose into 12 of their 17 turnovers in the second half. Presbyterian shot 33.3% from the field.

Jonah Pierce scored 13 points and Triston Wilson had nine for the Blue Hose (2-4), who dropped all three games they played during a six-day span in California. Presbyterian also lost at Sacramento State and Cal.

UCLA dominated from the jump, taking a 7-0 lead and holding a 14-4 advantage 4 1/2 minutes into the game. The Bruins led by 25 in the first half and went into halftime with a 41-22 lead after getting 14 points from Clark.

UCLA took its first 30-point lead at 58-28 with 14:26 remaining after two free throws by Dent.

Presbyterian: Will host Columbia International on Wednesday.

UCLA: Will play Cal in San Francisco on Tuesday.

