Clark scores 20 as Utah State defeats UTEP 75-51

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Garry Clark scored 20 points off of the bench to help lead Utah State past UTEP 75-51 on Saturday.

Clark had 13 rebounds and three steals for the Aggies (4-0). Michael Collins Jr. shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 13 points. Elijah Perryman shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Miners (2-2) were led by Elijah Jones, who recorded 13 points. UTEP also got nine points and three blocks from Jamal West. David Tubek also had seven points.

Utah State took the lead with 17:01 left in the first half and did not trail again. Clark led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 34-20 at the break.

