Clark leads Le Moyne against No. 7 Baylor after 20-point outing

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-1) at Baylor Bears (3-0)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne takes on No. 7 Baylor after Eli Clark scored 20 points in Le Moyne’s 82-79 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

Baylor finished 28-8 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Bears shot 45.1% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Le Moyne went 7-11 in NEC games and 1-15 on the road a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 9.8 points off of turnovers, 6.7 second-chance points and 0.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

